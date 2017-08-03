

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) released a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $103.61 million, or $0.44 per share. This was lower than $111.69 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $265.01 million. This was up from $261.37 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.61 Mln. vs. $111.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -Revenue (Q2): $265.01 Mln vs. $261.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX