

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating has plunged to a new record low in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.



The poll found that 61 percent of voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while just 33 percent approve.



Quinnipiac noted the latest figures represent Trump's lowest approval and highest disapproval numbers since he was inaugurated.



Fifty-four percent of voters also said they are embarrassed to have Trump as president compared to the 26 percent that are proud.



A majority of voters also said Trump is not levelheaded, is not honest, does not have good leadership skills and does not care above average Americans. Voter opinions of most other Trump qualities also dropped to new lows.



'It's hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



He added, 'Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,125 voters was conducted July 27th through August 1st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



