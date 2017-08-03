PR Newswire
London, August 3
|17:07
|Infosys to acquire Brilliant Basics for undisclosed sum
|16:50
|Infosys To Buy Brilliant Basics
|BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) agreed to acquire Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience innovator known for its design thinking-led approach and experience...
|16:43
|Infosys to Acquire Digital Innovation and Customer Experience Studio, Brilliant Basics
|LONDON, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Brilliant...
|16:05
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Outcome of Board Meeting
|Like In The U.S., India's Infosys Turning Away From Foreign Workers In Europe
