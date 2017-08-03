RCR Tomlinson in Australia have been busy adopting Asite's Adoddle platform across their entire Project portfolio!

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia along with the broader APAC region is currently experiencing the one of fastest growths in market expansion for Asite around the globe, as the Adoddle Platform is being increasingly adopted in industries from Building and Construction, to Infrastructure, Power, Resources, and Mining & Engineering sectors. Earlier in this Financial year, one of the latest customers to commit to an Enterprise level contract with Asite Solutions has been RCR Tomlinson. With over a billion dollars in annual revenue, RCR is one of the leading diversified engineering and infrastructure companies in Australia, providing integrated engineering solutions to the Infrastructure, Energy and Resources sectors. Currently, RCR has been busily adopting Asite's Adoddle platform on 18 of their projects running concurrently. This trend is expected to grow further as Asite is expected to be used across all their upcoming projects across the APAC region.

Not new to making use of a Cloud based SAAS Platform for managing their Project information, RCR had indeed previously adopted an assortment of available systems such as Aconex on their projects. Yet the underlying need for seamlessly and efficiently managing multiple projects on the one platform remained unfulfilled, as existing systems fell short of adequately addressing what RCR wanted and cost-effectively so.

With Asite's Adoddle platform, RCR found the means to strike several birds with one stone, given the platform's comparatively intuitive and easy to use nature, platform flexibility in adopting to individual project needs. The system has ability to help them manage their business processes by way of interactive electronic forms accessible on multiple platforms and yet still on the one Common Data Environment. Moreover, RCR needed a service level that adequately responded to each of their independent business units and their respective needs across the board. What they needed was a true partner to work closely with them in the management of their project information and Asite has been delivering to expectations.

After all, Asite is not only in the business of providing leadership in platform technology, but also complement this with the higher-level service we provide, thanks to a team of dedicated staff who love the company and enjoy working towards solutions together with our clients. The Asite team do not expect clients to mould themselves into our way of doing things, but rather for Asite to accommodate our client's needs as has been the case with RCR Tomlinson.

Asite's cloud technology gives everyone involved in construction projects access to key information online. It allows for increased collaboration, fewer mistakes, reduced rework, and time and cost savings. Asite's Adoddle platform allows firms to store and manage all project data in one central and secure repository. It also enables customers to fully customize the structure of their content with highly controlled access and rich configurable workflows to allow project controls. The Adoddle platform is used by leading property owners, architecture, engineering and construction firms worldwide to manage their largest and most demanding capital investment programs.

Adoddle helps people manage their projects and supply chains collaboratively, accessing the information they need, when and where they need it. It enables AECO companies to measure and track capital projects and asset operations.

Asite was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London's Tech City in the UK, with North American operations based in New York, and regional offices in Australia, India and South Africa.

