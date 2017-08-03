Testofen Researcher, Dr. Paul Clayton, is Featured in New Interview on Get Holistic Health Website

During the In-Depth Interview, Dr. Clayton Discussed What Drives Him to Succeed, His Role Models and Tips for Living a Healthier Life

As the article noted, Dr. Clayton has had an illustrious career in the fields of pharmacology, public health, medicine, and food science. Over the years, Dr. Clayton has sat on a number of Food and Health advisory boards and worked with top doctors and clinical scientists across the UK and the world.

When asked what drives him to succeed, Dr. Clayton said that from the very beginning of his career, he has been passionate about health care, and especially the way nutrition can be used as preventative care.

"Living in reliance on health insurance premiums is no way to live, and it is my aim to continue my work in reforming the systems we have now to incorporate a greater emphasis on proper nutrition and holistic living," he said.

As for his role models, Dr. Clayton admitted that he has a knack for choosing those who have a rebellious streak.

"My role models are those who tend to go against the standard doctrine regarding how we should live, and who are brave enough to blaze an uncharted path," he said, adding that these are the people who are "crazy" enough to change the world, who are unafraid to innovate and ruffle a few feathers to bring about beneficial change.

"Those are the people I look up to in my life."

Dr. Clayton's long and successful career has given him a lot of insight on how to stay healthy. When the interviewer asked him how people can live a healthier lifestyle, he said the key is to be proactive, and to look at what is on their plate at mealtimes.

"While there are other factors that can influence our health, there is simply no substitute for good nutrition. Eat well, take supplements, and practice holistic living," he said.

