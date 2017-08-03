

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $159.97 million, or $1.78 per share. This was up from $152.74 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $6.46 billion. This was up from $5.97 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $159.97 Mln. vs. $152.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $1.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q2): $6.46 Bln vs. $5.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.325 - $6.725 Bln



