sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,226 Euro		-0,059
-0,23 %
WKN: 855705 ISIN: FR0000120628 Ticker-Symbol: AXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,185
25,191
17:11
25,187
25,188
17:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXA SA25,226-0,23 %