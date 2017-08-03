Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast for Vyxeos Investor Update

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will host a webcast on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. IST to provide investors with an update on Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 3, 2017 for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC).

The webcast will include an overview of AML from invited physician experts as well as a Vyxeos overview from the company's senior management.

For further reference information on AML, including Vyxeos pricing considerations, please click here. For full prescribing information, please visit www.vyxeos.com.

