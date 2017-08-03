World Location Based Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2022: Rise in Popularity of Social Networking & Mobile-Based Advertising

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "World Location Based Services Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Location-Based Services Market report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $61,897 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 26.6% from 2016 to 2022.
Location-based services use data related to location of mobile devices and offer required services to users. Increase in penetration of smartphones along with growth in use of mobile commerce, and availability of low-cost GPS-enabled smartphones are expected to drive the global location-based services market. Location-based services have wide adoption in media & entertainment, retail, transportation, healthcare, government, defense, and other industries. Rise in popularity of social networking and mobile-based advertising, evolution of Internet of Things (IOT), increase in demand for wearable devices, and growth in penetration of 3G and 4G networks are further expected to supplement the growth of location-based services industry. In addition, technological advancement and increase in application areas of these services are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the near future.
The components used for the implementation of location-based services include hardware, software, and services. The services segment is further categorized into consulting, managed, system integration, and other services. In 2015, hardware components accounted for around 45% of total market revenue, owing to increasing integration of GPS receivers, WLAN adapters, sensors, readers, tags, transponders, and others into mobile devices and Wi-Fi networks.
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Aruba Networks
- Canon Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Google Inc.
- HP Company
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony Corporation
- Zynga Inc.
- (20+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter: 1 Introduction
Chapter: 2 Executive Summary
Chapter: 3 Market Overview
Chapter: 4 Global Location-Based Services Market, By Component
Chapter: 5 Location-Based Services Market, By Technology
Chapter: 6 Location-Based Services Market, By Application
Chapter: 7 Location-Based Services Market, By End User
Chapter: 8 Location-Based Services Market, By Geography
Chapter: 9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6cv3j/world_location
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716