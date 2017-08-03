World Location Based Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2022: Rise in Popularity of Social Networking & Mobile-Based Advertising

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World Location Based Services Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Location-Based Services Market report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $61,897 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 26.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Location-based services use data related to location of mobile devices and offer required services to users. Increase in penetration of smartphones along with growth in use of mobile commerce, and availability of low-cost GPS-enabled smartphones are expected to drive the global location-based services market. Location-based services have wide adoption in media & entertainment, retail, transportation, healthcare, government, defense, and other industries. Rise in popularity of social networking and mobile-based advertising, evolution of Internet of Things (IOT), increase in demand for wearable devices, and growth in penetration of 3G and 4G networks are further expected to supplement the growth of location-based services industry. In addition, technological advancement and increase in application areas of these services are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the near future.

The components used for the implementation of location-based services include hardware, software, and services. The services segment is further categorized into consulting, managed, system integration, and other services. In 2015, hardware components accounted for around 45% of total market revenue, owing to increasing integration of GPS receivers, WLAN adapters, sensors, readers, tags, transponders, and others into mobile devices and Wi-Fi networks.

Companies Mentioned



AT&T Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Aruba Networks

Canon Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Google Inc.

HP Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Zynga Inc.

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter: 1 Introduction



Chapter: 2 Executive Summary



Chapter: 3 Market Overview



Chapter: 4 Global Location-Based Services Market, By Component



Chapter: 5 Location-Based Services Market, By Technology



Chapter: 6 Location-Based Services Market, By Application



Chapter: 7 Location-Based Services Market, By End User



Chapter: 8 Location-Based Services Market, By Geography



Chapter: 9 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6cv3j/world_location

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716