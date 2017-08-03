IFS Named as Leading Provider of EAM Software for the Oil & Gas industry by ARC Advisory Group

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has today been confirmed as the number one vendor of enterprise asset management (EAM) software for the Oil & Gas sector. This is the sixth consecutive year that IFS has been named as the global market leader by the industry research and advisory firm ARC Advisory Group.

The ARC "Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Research Study" found IFS continued to lead in its market share in the Oil & Gas sector. In light of a turbulent couple of years for the Oil & Gas industry, IFS has continued to provide solutions that enable customers not to just navigate but rather benefit from change. In addition, investments in its product proposition with innovations like IoT, that customers such as Songa Offshore are already benefiting from, further demonstrates IFS's adoption of technology with clear business benefits. This has attracted specialist IoT companies for the Oil & Gas sector, like The Marsden Group, to establish partnerships with IFS that will further grow the company's presence in the market.

Ralph Rio, Research Director for Enterprise Software, ARC Advisory Group said. "Using its component architecture, IFS selects components that are required for each customer's business processes and services. This approach allows IFS to provide an EAM solution that fits the client's specific asset and lifecycle management needs." He added: "IFS has demonstrated the importance of the Oil & Gas to its business with both product investments and by establishing key partnerships".

IFS customers in the oil and gas industry include Interwell, Bibby Offshore, Technip, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Service, Rowan Companies, Odfjell Drilling, Babcock Marine, Heerema Fabrication Group, Archer, Apply Soerco, MIR VALVE, Rosenberg WorleyParsons, BW Offshore, Semco Maritime, VARD, PGS, Wellstream, ShawCor, Icon Engineering, Songa Offshore, Mermaid Marine and Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc.

