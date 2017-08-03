

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $6.33 million, or $0.28 per share. This was up from $4.58 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $20.58 million. This was up from $17.10 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.33 Mln. vs. $4.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $20.58 Mln vs. $17.10 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.4%



