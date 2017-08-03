

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $55.28 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $34.24 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $644.89 million. This was up from $590.05 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $55.28 Mln. vs. $34.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $644.89 Mln vs. $590.05 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $630 - $670 Mln



