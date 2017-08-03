EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2017 - SKYS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. ("Sky Solar") (NASDAQ: SKYS) (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering completed on or about November 18, 2014; and/or (2) between November 14, 2014 and June 12, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/sky-solar-holdings-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sky Solar's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and the Code's enforcement by the Company's Board of Directors, were inadequate to detect and/or deter misconduct by Sky Solar's officers and directors; (ii) consequently, Sky Solar's founder Weili Su was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Sky Solar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Sky Solar, you have until August 15, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

