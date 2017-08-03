

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a notably slower rate in the month of July, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.0.



'The non-manufacturing sector did not sustain the previous rate of growth and cooled-off in July,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'The majority of respondents' comments were mostly positive about business conditions and the state of the economy.'



The bigger than expected decrease by the headline index came as the business activity index slumped to 55.9 in July from 60.8 in June and the new orders index tumbled to 55.1 from 60.5.



The employment index also slid to 53.6 in July from 55.8 in June, indicating a slowdown in the pace of job growth in the service sector.



On the other hand, the report said the prices index climbed to 55.7 in July from 52.1 in June, suggesting prices grew for the second straight month.



The ISM released a separate report on Tuesday showing a slowdown in the pace of growth in activity in the manufacturing sector in July.



The purchasing managers index dropped to 56.3 in July from 57.8 in June, while economists had expected the index to fall to 56.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX