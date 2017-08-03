Sophisticated DDoS Attacks Drives Service Providers to Seek a More Optimal and Efficient Mitigation Approach

Frost & Sullivan whitepaper reveals service provider requirements for proficient DDoS mitigation

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DDoS continues to blight the Internet and hamper every new technological advance, including world-changing trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT). Attackers continually discover new methods for generating large volume and sophisticated attacks. The availability of simplified attack tools, DDoS for-rent services and for-hire attackers, has also helped drive the number of would-be attackers, and correlates with a steady increase in the number of DDoS attacks reported per year.

The new Frost & Sullivan whitepaper titled, Service Provider Requirements for DDoS Mitigation, reveals how DDoS attacks have become more formidable than ever, growing year-over-year in terms of scale, frequency and sophistication. As a result, service providers must revisit their DDoS defenses and strategies on a regular basis, on top of re-evaluating their effectiveness and ability to meet their needs.

"The mitigation of DDoS attacks is now a top priority for enterprises and service providers alike. Attackers are modifying their behaviors to evade defenses. For example, traditional DDoS detection tools that rely on baselines and sampling require time to accurately diagnose an attack in progress before starting the mitigation process," reveals Frost & Sullivan Network Security Senior Industry Analyst Chris Rodriguez. "In addition, attackers are utilizing 'hit-and-run' style attacks, lasting only a few minutes, in order to defeat time-dependent defenses such as centralized scrubbing centers or on-demand cloud services."

Given the evolution of attack techniques, modern DDoS mitigation solutions must combine a range of detection and mitigation techniques and controls to be effective. A solution that combines the advantages of an inline appliance and a centrally coordinated DDoS mitigation model provides optimal protection, and supports asymmetric routing, application identification, and session awareness. The whitepaper discusses one such integrated DDoS mitigation solution, offered by Allot Communications as a single, purpose-built appliance. Such a solution would offer vital capabilities for protecting service provider networks, but could also offer value in terms of optimization and cost reduction.

"Enterprise organizations are already challenged to solve the DDoS problem on their own. Service providers have their own networks to defend, but can also utilize DDoS mitigation services to gain an edge over the competition, offering DDoS mitigation to their own customers as a value-added feature or a dedicated premium service," stated Rodriguez.

