

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in July 2017 increased 0.7% from July 2016, on a capacity increase of 1.1%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 0.7 percent to 24.74 billion from 24.57 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 1.1 percent to 28.62 billion from 28.32 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month declined 0.4 points to 86.4 percent from 86.8 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 10.74 million passengers in the recent month, up 0.9 percent from last year's 10.65 million passengers.



