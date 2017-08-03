Infosys to Acquire Digital Innovation and Customer Experience Studio, Brilliant Basics

LONDON, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Brilliant Basics, a London-based product design and customer experience (CX) innovator known for its world-class design, thinking-led approach and experience in executing global programs.

This acquisition represents Infosys' commitment to the expansion of a worldwide connected network of Digital Studios. These studios are focused on fulfilling the needs of our global clients for end-to-end Digital Transformation solutions required to meet customer demand for next-generation enhanced customer experiences.

"Adding Brilliant Basics' design and CX capabilities has already proven to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills," said Ravi Kumar S, President & Deputy COO, Infosys. "Brilliant Basics will leverage the breadth and depth of Infosys Digital to drive Digital Transformation solutions, which connect our clients' Systems of Record to new Systems of Engagement."

Brilliant Basics Founder and CEO, Anand Vermaadded, "I am thrilled to be a key part of Infosys, a company I have admired for a long time. Being a key member of the Infosys family allows Brilliant Basics "bb" to enhance and scale the overall offering for our clients. Infosys has a unique vision and approach to partnership and acquisition, which will enable us to closely collaborate on Digital Transformation programs globally."

With Infosys Digital Studios spanning the globe - from Bengaluru and Pune to New York, London and Melbourne - the addition of Brilliant Basics will enhance the company's expertise in the financial services, retail and telco sectors across Europe and the Middle East.

"We are already seeing the synergies of our relationship, having partnered together on numerous Digital Transformation engagements and wins," said Scott Sorokin, Global Head of Infosys Digital. "Looking ahead, we expect Brilliant Basics to play a key role in our continued success."

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Brilliant Basics

Brilliant Basics is a global design and product studio that creates products that make life simply better. In a world full of clutter, we want to simplify. We do this by focusing on the basics. Our deep experience in working with talented people in the areas of service design, user experience and technology has allowed us to create repeatable processes for building digital products and services.

We create brilliant products and experiences for our clients, our customers and our partners, with studios in London and Dubai.

For more information, visit http://www.brilliantbasics.com or follow us on Twitter at @brilliantbasics.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of over 198,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

