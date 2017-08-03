TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Canadian World Fund Limited (TSX: CWF) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2017 was $8.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 10.6% and 14.2%, respectively. These compare with the 5.3% and 10.0% returns of the benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index, in Canadian dollar terms, for the same periods.

The closing price for CWF's common shares at July 31, 2017 was $5.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns of 16.4% and 16.4%, respectively.

The geographic sector weightings of CWF's investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:

United States 33.2% Europe 29.1% Asia 23.8% Canada 8.3% South America 3.3% Central America & Caribbean 2.3%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:

Cash (Canada) 5.5% HDFC Bank Ltd. (India) 5.5% AmRest Holdings N.V. (Poland) 4.4% Apple Inc. (United States) 3.5% Lojas Renner S.A. (Brazil) 3.3% Bank of America Corporation (United States) 3.3% YES BANK Limited (India) 3.1% Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India) 3.0% RATIONAL AG (Germany) 2.9% The Middleby Corporation (United States) 2.8%

