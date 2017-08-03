Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis 2017: Approximately 37 Active Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The activity of Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinases (PI3K) is strictly regulated by PTEN (phosphatase and tensin homolog deleted from chromosome 10) in normal cells. Abnormal activation of PI3K or dysregulated PI3K signaling pathway is mainly observed in tumor angiogenesis and carcinogenesis. Other genetic factors that target PI3K pathway in cancer development include loss of PTEN regulation, gene amplification in PI3Ks and receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) mutation activation. Due to all these factors, PI3K has emerged as an attractive target among researchers for novel cancer therapeutics.

Factors such as emerging combination therapies and biomarker identification are driving the growth of the PI3K inhibitors pipeline. Combination therapies are being used to stop further cancer growth and kill the cancerous cells. Also, combining novel drugs against different signaling pathways as well as combination of drugs with biological and biochemical agents may further enhance the treatment quality.

Companies are developing various biomarkers through next-generation sequencing with a single agent strategy at an early stage of development, which can help in avoiding recurrence of cancers. This approach can be applied as combination therapies or as single agent therapies.



Some of the key barriers hindering the growth of the PI3K inhibitors pipeline analysis are complex mechanism of action and alternative targets. The complex mechanism of action of PI3K creates problem in identifying the exact disease etiology. In cancer, mutation in receptor tyrosine kinase activate both PI3K and Raf-mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway that cause cross-inhibitory effect. This leads to the blocking effect on PI3K pathway.



As of March 2017, the PI3K inhibitors pipeline comprises approximately 37 active drug candidates in different stages of development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (Pi3K) Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis By Phase (2017)



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgqrsg/phosphatidylinosit



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716