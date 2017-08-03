The "Europe Organic Acid Market, 2012-2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe organic acid market is projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2026.

Growing population, high purchasing power and increasing awareness as well as changing perception towards healthy features of natural products are propelling the demand and consumption of organic acids across Europe. Government regulations and restrictions on the use of chemicals as preservatives in food, feed and agriculture industries is boosting the demand for organic acids in Europe.

According to Europe Organic Acid Market By Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2026, major players operating in Europe organic acid market are Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, BP Plc, Tate and Lyle Plc, BASF SE and Corbion NV, among others. The author calculated market size for organic acid market in Europe using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for standard types (acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, etc.) were recorded as well as forecast for the future years.

