Pharmaceutical Deal Trends 2017 Factbook: Total of 2,028 Deals Made in 2016, with an Aggregate Deal Value of $189 Billion

The "Pharmaceutical Deal Trends 2017 Factbook: Partnerships and Acquisitions Shift Focus Towards Early Stage Development, Emerging Markets, and Biologics" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report analyzes the importance of deal making in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. There were a total of 2,028 deals made in 2016, with an aggregate deal value of $189 billion. Deal activity has a very wide range of purposes, including helping pharma companies to enhance their research and regulatory approaches, and aiding portfolio expansion and diversification, geographic expansion, entry into niche markets, commercialization, and sales.

Pharmaceutical market is continuing to see global growth, whereas pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are facing challenges due to disruptive events in the healthcare market such as increasing costs of production and R&D, shifts in patent laws, and challenges in the economy. Companies are considering various strategies to overcome the current challenges, with deal making being foremost among these as a means of boosting revenues over a short period of time.

Agreements between companies for drug discovery, which allow them to share the risk of co-developing products, have become more common. Small companies that primarily carry out early-stage research, development and production activities are entering into agreements with key industry leaders to out-license the rights to their products, utilizing the strengths of the larger companies in terms of commercialization expertise, manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities and global presence.

Companies Mentioned



Allergan

Bayer

Merck

Pfizer

Valeant



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Deal Types



3. Partnerships



4. Overview

5. Key Players



6. Conclusions and Future Scope



7. Bibliography



