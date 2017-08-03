Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-03 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release August 3, 2017 at 18:00 p.m.



Efore Plc has negotiated with the financier and the company received a waiver on the breach of one covenant on August 2, 2017 concerning the measurement point at the end of June 2017. Next measurement point for covenants will be December 31, 2017.



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



