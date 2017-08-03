Bigbelly Files Patent Infringement Complaints Against ECube and EconX

Complaint Seeks to Ban Manufacture and Sales of Products Infringing on Bigbelly Patents in the United States and the EU

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bigbelly, Inc., the world leading Smart City Solutions Provider specializing in smart waste and recycling systems, today announced that it filed a complaint with the U.S. Central District Court in California and the German Court alleging that Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ecube Labs Co. (U.S.), and EconX Waste Solutions B.V. (Netherlands) infringe on two Bigbelly patents covering energy management technologies for solar powered compactors.

These patented Bigbelly technologies enable the Bigbelly smart waste and recycling system to acutely manage an energy budget based upon the solar energy harvested and the energy needs of the station. It is imperative that solar powered compactors function in locations with limited or no direct sunlight, since most waste bins are in proximity of buildings, trees and other infrastructure. When deploying a solar powered, compacting waste solution, Bigbelly's patented energy management is critical to its success.

Bigbelly is requesting that the U.S. and German courts issue rulings confirming that certain Ecube and EconX products infringe Bigbelly's U.S. and European patents.

"Bigbelly is proud of the technology we have developed. We have leveraged critical customer installations in regions around the globe to enable us to develop the world's leading smart waste and recycling system," said Brian Phillips, CEO of Bigbelly. "The patents we are asserting represent important technologies in our IP portfolio and are vital to the basic function of a solar powered compactor. They enable Bigbelly to operate with or without direct sunlight and in any location. These lawsuits seek to stop infringement of our patented technologies."

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly, Inc. is a prominent Smart City solution provider as the world leader of smart waste and recycling solutions. Deployed across communities, campuses and organizations in over 50 countries, the cloud-connected Bigbelly smart waste & recycling system combines smart, sensing, compacting stations with real-time software. Customers experience up to 80% collection reduction in addition to cleanliness, operational, economic, and environmental gains with Bigbelly. Discover more at www.bigbelly.com and connect on Twitter (@BigBellySolar), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

