Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Light Trucks: Market Shares, Strategies & Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Light Trucks: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) car and light truck commercial market shipment forecasts indicate that markets are beginning to develop in 2016 will rise to $3.6 trillion by 2023.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Artificial Intelligence (AI) cars and light trucks permit users to implement automated driving. Fleet vehicles from Uber, Google and similar users are likely to be the early adopter groups, creating vehicles that do package delivery and ride sharing. Tesla, Mercedes, and Audi are among the vendors with a leadership position in the personal luxury vehicle artificial intelligence (AI) car markets. These cars provide performance and cater to individual preference in feature function packages and styling.

Spectacular growth is a result of various moves toward autonomous vehicles that can go across the US by themselves, provide automated navigation, integrated braking and steering. Most auto vendors have gone beyond the testing stage to offer vehicles that have strong navigation capability.

Safety modules are complimented by mapping vehicles that provide navigation. The Tesla and other vehicles provide driver alerts but fall sort of complete Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Market driving forces relate primarily to the need for increased safety and personalization for autos. Car manufacturers are positioning with Artificial Intelligence (AI) car models to meet demand at the high end, and in every category of car and light truck. Many Artificial Intelligence (AI) vehicle car vendors are making automation for personal vehicles and light trucks a reality.

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) car and truck shipment analysis is based on consideration of the metrics for the number of cars shipped, vendor manufacturing and assembly capacity, percent of cars outfitted with automated cruise control, and probable market penetrations of robot cars. Experience of testers using the cars and light trucks is another factor that contributes to development of triangulation regarding market forecasts for the sector.

Companies Mentioned



AMD

Apple

Audi

BAE Systems

BMW

Bosch

Bosch Group

Ford

General Dynamics

GM

GM/Cadillac

Google

Hyundai

IBM

Mitsubishi

Nissan

NVIDIA

NXP

Qualcomm

Softbank

Texas Instruments (TI)

Toyota

Volvo

WiTricity

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Trucks Market Definition and Market Dynamics



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Personal Vehicles Market Shares and Market Forecasts



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Trucks Product Description



4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Light Trucks Technology



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cars and Trucks Company Descriptions



