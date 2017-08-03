

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have introduced legislation designed to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.



Republican Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Democratic Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced the legislation on Thursday.



The bill mandates that only the Attorney General or the most senior Justice Department official in charge of the matter would have the power to remove the special counsel.



Additionally, the special counsel would be allowed to challenge his or her removal in court under the legislation.



In the event a panel of three federal judges finds there was no good cause for the removal, the individual would be immediately reinstated as special counsel.



The legislation is retroactively effective as of Mueller's appointment on May 17, 2017, and applies to any special counsel appointed or after that date.



Tillis said in a statement that it is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations.



'A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation's system of check and balances,' Tillis said.



The president has been critical of Mueller's investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.



Recent reports have claimed Trump's legal team is looking for ways to discredit the probe by Mueller, searching for conflicts of interest.



