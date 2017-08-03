The "Europe Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Ductable Splits, Chillers, VRF, Light Commercial Air Conditioners Others), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Europe air conditioners market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5%, in value terms, during 2017-2022. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing government expenditure on construction activities, growing usage of building automation systems, surging home ownership, and rising focus on maintenance and energy savings.

According to Europe Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022, some of the major players operating in Europe air conditioners market are Vortice Electrosocial S.p.A, Daikin Industries, Oreime Italia S.p.A, Bimar S.p.A, Golder Electronics, Bork Elektronics GmbH, Polaris International Ltd., CIAT Air Conditioner, De'Longi France S.A, etc.

