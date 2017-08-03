Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mazor Robotics Ltd. ("Mazor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MZOR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Mazor securities between November 8, 2016 and June 8, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/mzor.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about its business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Mazor was engaged in conduct that subjected it to ISA investigation; (2) as a result Mazor was exposed to potential liability; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Mazor's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 8, 2017, Mazor revealed that in May 2017 the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") had searched its offices and questioned some its officers regarding an ISA investigation. Following this news, Mazor American Depositary Receipts dropped $3.70 per share, or 9.9%, to close at $33.67 on June 8, 2017. The next day, the stock continued to drop, falling another $3.08 per share, or 9.1%, to close at $30.59 on June 9, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/mzor, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mazor, you have until August 8, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC