MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Opus One Resources Inc. (formerly GFK Resources Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final closing of its previously announced private placement of 10 million units and 10 million flow-through shares (the "Offering") (see Company's news release dated June 22, 2017 for more details). In total, the Company issued at the second and final closing 2,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit ($280,000) and 275,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Flow-Through Share ($35,750). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the purchaser to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share until February 3, 2019 (18 months following the closing).

In connection with the second and final closing of Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $20,880 in cash and issued 204,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share until February 3, 2019. The securities issued under the second and final closing are subject to a four month hold period ending December 4, 2017.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance its exploration projects within Quebec and for general working capital. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties within proven mining camps, sometimes close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt located in north-west Quebec and north-east Ontario - one of the most prolific gold deposits areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Metanor Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine, Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine. More recently, Opus One acquired new properties, all easily accessible by a good road network: Fecteau property, located in the active Urban-Barry townsip, Winwin property, located in the neighbourhood of Iamgold's Monster Lake property, and Grizzly property, located in Chibougamau mining camp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Opus One Resources Inc.

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer

(514) 591-3988

info@opusoneresources.com



Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President & Chief Financial Officer

T (902) 826-1579

C (902) 402-0388

(902) 826-2550 (FAX)

mkinley@winassoc.biz



