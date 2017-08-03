

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kidd Creole, a member of the legendary rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been arrested with the charge of stabbing a homeless man to death in New York City.



The incident took place in Manhattan shortly before midnight Tuesday.



Police said Creole had a run-in with a 55-year-old homeless man, who was drunk. He used a small knife to stab the man twice in the chest and once in the head.



The victim has been identified as John Jolly, a convicted rapist and sex offender.



Jolly was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died.



57 year-old Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is a founding member of the hip hop group that was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.



The Message and White Lines were the group's biggest hits.



In 2007 Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first hip hop group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX