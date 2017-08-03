PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the recognized leader in cloud strategic corporate performance management (CPM), has been named the best financial management solution of 2017 in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world. Recognized by leading industry analysts for its ease of use, the Adaptive Suite continues to innovate in user experience and accessibility while delivering easy, powerful, and fast planning and analytics software to finance and business users.

Adaptive Insights also received a CODiE award in 2015, 2014, and 2009, building on a history of innovation for its Adaptive Suite.

"SIIA's 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards," said Ken Wasch, President, SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

"Adaptive Insights has been a great platform for us," said Raj Amin, vice president of financial planning and analysis at Plex Systems, Inc. "This win for innovation is well deserved as they enabled our team to easily move our planning to the cloud. With access to timely and accurate data, we're able to quickly make business-critical decisions, providing our organization with a significant competitive advantage."

Easy, Powerful, Fast Combination Propels Adaptive Suite to the Top

Adaptive Insights provides the only unified planning, reporting, and analytics suite built for the cloud. Accessible from anywhere, the Adaptive Suite empowers teams to plan effectively, easily and intuitively visualize performance, monitor results, and course-correct as needed to achieve organizational objectives. With more than 3,500 customers, Adaptive Insights empowers users to better manage their business.

"Financial software is one of the fastest growing categories of innovation," said Suresh Bala, vice president of product management at Adaptive Insights. "This recognition reflects our continued commitment to push boundaries and lead the industry in features and functionality for corporate planning. We share this award with our customers, whose input drives our development."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Sixty awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

