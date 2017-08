Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person MB CAPITAL EUROPE LTD 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status MB CAPITAL EUROPE LTD is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial notification/amendment Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of PJSC Cherkizovo entity Group Legal Entity Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Financial Price Volume Aggregat Transaction ed Price 1 02-08-2017 Purchase of 1,300.00 RUB 2,435,025 3,165,53 Ordinary 2,500.00 shares RUB 2 02-08-2017 Purchase of 866.67 RUB 6,697,570 5,804,58 GDRs 2,991.90 RUB Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code RU000A0JL4R1 Nature of the Purchase transaction Currency RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 1,300.00 RUB 2,435,025 3,165,532,500.00 RUB Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 1,300.00 RUB 2,435,025 3,165,532,500.00 RUB Date of Transaction 02-08-2017 Place of Outside a trading venue Transaction Description of the Global Depositary Receipts financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US1641452032 Code Nature of the Purchase transaction Currency RUB Price(s) and Price Volume (s) 866.67 RUB 6,697,570 5,804,582,991.90 RUB Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 866.67 RUB 6,697,570 5,804,582,991.90 RUB Date of 02-08-2017 Transaction Place of Outside a trading venue Transaction Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person CG TRADING LIMITED 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status CG TRADING LIMITED is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial notification/amendment Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of PJSC Cherkizovo entity Group Legal Entity Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Financial Price Volume Aggregat Transaction ed Price 1 02-08-2017 Purchase of 1,300.00 RUB 1,074,579 1,396,95 Ordinary 2,700.00 shares RUB 2 02-08-2017 Purchase of 866.67 RUB 1,669,769 1,447,13 GDRs 8,699.23 RUB Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code RU000A0JL4R1 Nature of the Purchase transaction Currency RUB Price(s) and Volume Price Volume Total (s) 1,300.00 RUB 1,074,579 1,396,952,700.00 RUB Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 1,300.00 RUB 1,074,579 1,396,952,700.00 RUB Date of Transaction 02-08-2017 Place of Outside a trading venue Transaction Description of the Global Depositary Receipts financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US1641452032 Code Nature of the Purchase transaction Currency RUB Price(s) and Price Volume Total Volume (s) 866.67 RUB 1,669,769 1,447,138,699.23 RUB Aggregated Price Volume Total Information 866.67 RUB 1,669,769 1,447,138,699.23 RUB Date of 02-08-2017 Transaction Place of Outside a trading venue Transaction Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person Limited liability company "Agro-industrial complex "MIKHAILOVSKY" 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Limited liability company "Agro-industrial complex "MIKHAILOVSKY" is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial Notification notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of PJSC Cherkizovo entity Group Legal Entity Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Financial Price Volume Aggregated Transaction Price 1 02-08-2017 Purchase of 1,300.00 121,189 157,545,70 Ordinary RUB 0.00 RUB shares 2 02-08-2017 Purchase of 866.67 RUB 68,160 59,072,227 GDRs .20 RUB Description of the Ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code RU000A0JL4R1 Nature of the Purchase

