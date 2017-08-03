MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) reports follow-up work started this week on wholly-owned CLARKIE gold discovery in outcropping sediments, of same type and age hosting Eleonore gold mine, both discoveries located within La Grande slightly metamorphosed rocks, James Bay, Quebec, near significant Opinaca contact, some 25 km southeast of Cheechoo along Eleonore-Cheechoo corridor.

First ever program on CLARKIE in 2016 following up gold glacial dispersal train proprietary data returned positive gold results in sedimentary rocks on last prospecting day: three rock samples returned anomalous gold over 1 gram per tonne gold (including 1.66, 1.28 & 1.22 g/t gold) in silicified wackes with 1-2% disseminated pyrite. The significant gold-in-till train points towards the northern extent of this new gold occurrence. Exploration and prospecting is focusing on a one km strike length extent.

DIOS' property encompasses the highly prospective folded part and structural fold nose of the Clarkie sediments, at the head of the gold train (13 samples over 0.10 g/t gold, up to 1.16 g/t gold). This release was reviewed by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

