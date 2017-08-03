AGI Holdings Announces Acquisition of Aish Technologies Limited

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AGI Holdings LLC ("AGI"), an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced today the recent acquisition of Aish Technologies Limited ("Aish") by one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Headquartered in Poole, England, Aish is a leading provider of ruggedized display systems, cathodic protection systems and other subsystems for the U.K. and U.S. navies, as well as other global defense and commercial customers.

AGI is a leading global provider of proprietary situational awareness and LED lighting systems for naval vessels, military and commercial aircraft and military ground vehicles. AGI's core product lines include naval visual landing systems, wind and speed sensor systems for naval and aviation applications, naval filtration equipment, expeditionary airfield lighting, aircraft and ground vehicle lights, night vision test equipment and military aerospace sub-system repair and overhaul solutions. AGI serves hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, with operating subsidiaries including Aeronautical & General Instruments in Poole, U.K., Hoffman Engineering in Stamford, CT and Aircraft Appliance and Equipment Limited in Brampton, Ontario.

"AGI offers its global naval customer base a differentiated portfolio of mission critical situational awareness, filtration and other related products and services. We are excited to expand the breadth of that offering with Aish's leading edge cathodic protection systems, as well as it ruggedized system offering in support of critical on-board communication and combat applications," said Steve Brooks, Chairman of AGI and Partner at JFLCO. "Aish's 100+ year old legacy, reputation for innovation, quality and customer service and proprietary offering represents a strong strategic fit with AGI," added Mike Friedman, Vice President at JFLCO.

Jones Day (lead counsel) and Miller & Chevalier Chartered (international trade, government contracts and defense security compliance matters) acted as legal advisors to AGI and JFLCO. Lincoln International acted as buyside advisor to AGI and JFLCO.

