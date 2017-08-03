Revcontent, the world's largest content recommendation network, announces its newest partnership with SIC and Caras, properties of the largest media group in Portugal, Impresa Publishing.

As Revcontent continues to grow and dominate the domestic US market, it has far broader goals on expanding to international markets. This partnership will further Revcontent's efforts to reach even more of the world's population.

With Revcontent's leading innovative technology, SIC and Caras will be able to increase on-site engagement, recommending more relevant content to readers. Revcontent's powerful interest graph technology gives these publishers the ability to connect with their users on a deeper level.

Francisco Pinto Balsemão founded these media properties with a goal of defending freedom of expression, sharing Revcontent's values of preserving the role that independent, quality media has on a functioning democracy.

"When we began researching the market, we wanted a partner that built a powerful relationship with our users and offered transparency. Providing the best possible experience for our users is paramount to us, and partnering with Revcontent allows our team to make more intelligent decisions about what our readers want," said Francisco Pinto Balsemão, Founder of Impresa Publishing.

"With our technology, SIC and Caras can provide their users the highest quality user experience. Revcontent is humbled to partner with such an influential voice in Portugal and we look forward to scaling their brand to new heights," said Revcontent CEO/Founder, John Lemp.

Creating personalized communities and discovery experience on the web is powered by Revcontent's patent-pending interest graph technology. The first content recommendation network to focus on the user, Revcontent is continually innovating to create the best possible user experience. See their technology on Revcontent Labs.

