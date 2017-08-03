TrialScope Launches New SaaS Clinical Trial Disclosure Management Tool: Core Disclosure

Company delivers solution to facilitate reuse and alignment of disclosure data across multiple global registries

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of its newest solution, Core Disclosure. Promoting a new level of data efficiency accuracy and alignment, Core Disclosure enables teams to approve disclosure content once and then reuse the disclosure data around the globe.

Disclosing the same data on multiple registries drains significant time and resources and adds unneeded risk for sponsors. Core Disclosure addresses the need to streamline the disclosure process and eliminate wasted time and resources.

Key benefits include:

Risk reduction by delivering a configurable list of fields along with simplified data entry

streamlined process, offering a single master protocol form that lists key, common data elements across ClinicalTrials.gov and EudraCT

The ability to easily import and export ClinicalTrials.gov and EudraCT xml

A unified system to alert the user if data entry would cause an error in ClinicalTrials.Gov or EudraCT

A "printer friendly" view of protocol disclosure content

"Core Disclosure is a market-driven solution that was developed in consultation with our community of disclosure professionals," said Mark Heinold, TrialScope's Chief Executive Officer. "As trial disclosure regulations increase, we are thrilled to offer sponsors a solution to streamline the process, allowing them to put the focus back on their trial."

Core Disclosure, which can be purchased as a standalone solution, was designed to fully integrate with TrialScope's other suite of offerings, including ATLAS and PharmaCM. Currently, TrialScope has 21 pharmaceutical customers, including 7 of the top 10 in the world.

About TrialScope

TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for sponsors that are responsible for over 35% of industry sponsored clinical trials posted on clinicaltrials.gov. The company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud.

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz for TrialScope

Alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149