ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering, is pleased to announce the hiring of two additional key personnel in preparation for the imminent launch of our esports betting operations. The new personnel adds to the digital marketing team and full time staff announced in July.

Stephen Cotugno - Vice President, Corporate finance

Stephen has extensive corporate finance and investment banking experience over the last 20 years. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Investment Banking at Axiom Capital Management, a New York based investment bank, where he specialized in utilizing new SEC regulations under The Jobs Act to assist companies in raising capital.

As Vice President, Corporate, Stephen will be primarily focused on leading our growth funding over the next couple of years, as well as, IR communications with institutions and funds.

Brian Cordry - Head of Esports

Brian brings extensive esports experience to the Company on multiple fronts, including spending the past five years as an esports multi-team owner with Winterfox, as well as, a manager with Velocity eSports and Evil Geniuses.

As Head of Esports, Brian will ensure that our online product doesn't repeat mistakes that previous gambling websites have made, keeping everything transparent for the esports community - and creating a safe, competitive platform where esports fans can show off their knowledge of their favorite teams and players while betting against each other.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group stated, "With the Company on the verge of launching the safest, most secure and transparent esports betting platform in the world, the addition of both Stephen and Brian to our growing team of esports and corporate professionals is timely. Esports Entertainment Group intends on becoming a meaningful long-term player and leader within the hyper growth esports industry by aggressively growing our operations over the next several years. These gentlemen bring significant skill sets and credibility to enable that growth."

This press release is available on our Online Investor Relations Community for shareholders and potential shareholders to ask questions, receive answers and collaborate with management in a fully moderated forum at https://agoracom.com/ir/EsportsEntertainmentGroup

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company specifically focused on eSports wagering. Esports Entertainment intends to offer wagering on esports events in a fully licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global esports audience, excluding the United States. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player video games tournaments online for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry and technical experts from the online gambling and video game industries, esports, marketing, legal and financial professionals. The Company maintains offices in St. Mary's, Antigua and Barbuda. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

About Esports Entertainment Group Licensing, Compliance And Regulatory Process

1. Esports Entertainment Group (Antigua Subsidiary) is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

2. Esports Entertainment Group has entered into a Betting Gaming Platform Software Agreement with Swiss Interactive Software GmbH to provide wagering platform software.

3. Esports Entertainment Group has agreed to integrate the award-winning affiliate management platform of Income Access to manage the Company's forthcoming affiliate program.

