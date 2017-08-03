Global Hydrogen Storage Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2026: Key Players are Focusing on Producing Alternative Renewable Energy from Fuel Cells, Hydrogen & Oxygen

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hydrogen Storage Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for hydrogen storage is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing focus of key players to produce alternative renewable energy from fuel cells, hydrogen and oxygen.



The factors driving the growth of hydrogen storage market are growing demand for low emission fuels and increasing consumption of ammonia and methanol worldwide. The increasing shift towards lower emission fuels in China, India and South East Asia is likely to drive the growth of hydrogen storage during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of stricter emission standards in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. would help in creating awareness among consumers towards the significance of clean energy and low emission fuels. Additionally, the increasing demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles in North America and Europe is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of hydrogen storage market during the forecast period on account of easy availability of hydrogen filling infrastructure and stringent government regulations for the use of low emission generating vehicles.



The stringent emission regulations in China, South Korea, Japan and India and the increasing demand for ammonia and methanol would further create demand opportunities in the global hydrogen storage market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are focusing on generating zero-emission hydrogen vehicles for which countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. have launched government funds and programs to encourage more businesses/companies to switch towards hydrogen-fueled vehicles. During May 10, 2016, the U.K. government invested USD2.21 million to bring up an additional 100 hydrogen fuel cell cars and vans in the next few years. This would create growth opportunities for the global hydrogen storage market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:



Air Liquide Sa

Linde Ag

Praxair, Inc.

Worthington Industries Inc.

Mcphy Energy S.A.

Hbank Technologies Inc.

Hexagon Composites Asa

Vrv S.P.A.

Inoxcva



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope And Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Outlook



4. Global Hydrogen Storage Market



5. Global Hydrogen Storage Market, By Geography



6. Porters Analysis



7. Company Profiles And Strategic Developments



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tksggm/global_hydrogen

