

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - In a move to celebrate passion for coffee and to create unexpected flavors, Starbucks will be launching an innovative combination of Jerky meat and coffee, just to make it special. The Pepper Nitro cold brew with added fennel black pepper syrup shall be topped with a layer of honey form, cracked pink peppercorn and a piece of meat jerky from grass fed beef.



The new combination will be available initially in Seattle Roastery and that too for a limited time. The company noted that the latest small-lot coffee comes from Democratic Republic of Congo, which is known for specialty coffee.



Raegan Powell of Starbucks's research and development team said, 'With the first sip, you get a hint of the honey cold foam and the aroma of the pink ground peppercorn. The real surprise is the salty savoriness of the jerky garnish, an exciting complement to the smooth and sweet finish of the nitro cold brew experience.'



