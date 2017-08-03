NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - Four exchange traded fund and financial services veterans announced today the formation of the ETF BILD Project (Business Insights & Leadership Discussion Project) and release of the project's first position paper, Launching a Successful ETF, The Importance of Post Launch Activities.

The ETF BILD Project aims to be a catalyst for discussions on the most pressing issues faced by the professionals engaged in the ETF business from obstacles to innovation and barriers to growth as well as all regulatory, distribution, operational and marketing challenges.

"The media that covers the ETF industry has done a masterful job of educating advisors and investors but largely because of competitive reasons, there's a dearth of discussion and content for professionals focused on the business side of ETFs," said John Jacobs, one of the founders of the ETF BILD Project. "From humble beginnings at ETF BILD, we expect to foster greater sharing of best practices, create a stronger community among those of us engaged in the ETF space and spark insightful discussions about how to help the ETF industry maintain its growth trajectory."

The ETF BILD Project is rolling out a series of kickoff activities, beginning first with its position paper, Launching a Successful ETF, The Importance of Post Launch Activities. This fall ETF BILD will release the results of a comprehensive survey of industry executives focused on operations, distribution and marketing of ETFs. The position paper and survey sign up link are available at www.etfbild.com.

ETF BILD's founders are a complementary mix of professionals with deep experience in the ETF space:

John Jacobs, current fellow at the Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and former executive at NASDAQ

Richard Keary, principal and founder of Global ETF Advisors and former Director of Capital Markets and Head of ETF/ETN Global Listings for The NASDAQ OMX Group

Justin Meise, founder and president of Buttonwood Communications Group

Bibb Strench, former SEC attorney and partner in the Corporate Transactions & Securities practice group at Thompson Hine

The ETF BILD website currently features a "What We're Reading" section that users can use as a guide for their daily news consumption surrounding ETFs in addition to daily investing and market news. As ETF BILD grows, the platform will feature an increasing array of user friendly and engaging content such as quarterly newsletters and round-tables featuring top industry executives.

About ETF BILD The ETF BILD Project, founded in 2017, is an open, objective and un-biased platform designed to stimulate provocative dialogue focused on the business of ETFs. The ETF BILD Project employs an academic rigor to its content creation and engagement that is targeted towards c-suite executives, sales and communication directors working with or within the exchange traded fund industry. For more information, please visit us at www.etfbild.com.

