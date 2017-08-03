Global Investment Professionals to Attend Premier FinTech Event at the Four Seasons Resort

Eze Software, a global leading provider of investment technology, will be holding its 2017 Eze Advance global conference at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Fla., on Oct 22-25. More than 250 investment professionals from all over North America, EMEA and APAC attended the 2016 event. This year's event will offer more than 25 sessions, panels, feature showcases and roundtable discussions on investment technology and managing regulatory compliance over the course of three days, including one-on-one training with Eze Software product experts.

"In the current complex environment, there is more need than ever for open, engaged discussion of the role of technology in the investment process," said Jeffrey Shoreman, President and CEO. "We hope to generate an open dialogue with our customers about priorities such as managing changing and growing compliance and regulatory demands, achieving operational alpha, and staying ahead of the curve with innovative technology."

The 2016 conference featured 23 sessions, including industry panels on risk management, operational challenges of MIFID II, investor accounting and reporting, regulatory ownership disclosures and cybersecurity. Executives and product managers presented the latest enhancements to Eze Investment Suite, and discussed in detail how its applications can be used to manage tasks such as portfolio analytics and modeling, regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and seamless compliance and order creation. Keynote speakers included Bob Greifeld, Chairman of Nasdaq, and Kevin Nealon, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum.

This year's conference will feature more roundtable discussions and keynotes. Key topics include MiFID II implementation, outsourcing and due diligence discussions, operational optimization and cybersecurity. "The rapid pace of today's regulatory and market environment has been driving continuous demand from our clients for industry expertise, and we're responding to that need," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management Development.

Registration is ongoing, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

To learn more about the 2017 Eze Advance conference, please visit https://www.ezeadvance.com

About Eze Software

Eze Software is a global leading provider of investment management software solutions designed to optimize operational and investment alpha throughout the entire investment process. Eze Software provides the platform for growth for the entire investment management community, maximizing efficiencies across order management, trade execution analytics, portfolio analytics modeling, compliance regulatory reporting, commission management, and portfolio investor accounting. For more than 20 years Boston-based Eze Software has been driving innovation in financial technology. Today, Eze Software partners with more than 2,500 buy- and sell-side institutions in 45 countries from their 15 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ezesoft.com.

