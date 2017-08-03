LiDAR for Autonomous Autos and Small Trucks/SUVs Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2023: Due to Need for Increased Safety & Personalization for Autos

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "LiDAR for Cars and Light Trucks: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017-2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The LiDAR for Autonomous Autos and Small Trucks/SUVs Market was valued at $13 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2023.

This is in the context of a $3 trillion market for the autonomous vehicles. LiDAR represents one sensor in the autonomous navigation system. It is used to give more reliability than is available from cameras and other sensors and it compliments those capabilities. Spectacular growth is a result of various moves toward autonomous vehicles that can go across the US by themselves, provide automated navigation, integrated braking and steering. Most auto vendors have gone beyond the testing stage to offer vehicles that have strong navigation capability.

Safety modules are complimented by mapping vehicles that provide navigation. The Tesla and other vehicles provide driver alerts but fall sort of complete Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Market driving forces relate primarily to the need for increased safety and personalization for autos. Car manufacturers are positioning with LiDAR sensors for cars to meet demand at the high end, and in every category of car and light truck. Many Artificial Intelligence (AI) vehicle car vendors are making automation for personal vehicles and light trucks a reality.

This LiDAR car and truck shipment analysis is based on consideration of the metrics for the number of cars shipped, vendor manufacturing and assembly capacity, percent of cars outfitted with automated cruise control, and probable market penetrations of robot cars. Experience of testers using the cars and light trucks is another factor that contributes to development of triangulation regarding market forecasts for the sector.

BMW

Bosch Group

Continental

Daimler AG/Mercedes-Benz

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Ford

Google / Intel

Honda

Hyundai

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Nissan

NVIDIA

NXP

Pioneer

Pix4D

Qualcomm

Velodyne

Waymo

(25+ Others)



1. LiDAR for Cars and Light Trucks Market Definition and Market Dynamics



2. LiDAR in Personal Vehicles Market Shares and Market Forecasts



3. LiDAR Cars and Trucks Product Description



4. LiDAR Cars and Light Trucks Technology



5. LiDAR Cars and Trucks Company Descriptions



