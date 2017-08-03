MarketsandMarkets Introduces Competitive Leadership Maps

PUNE, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketsandMarkets' is proud to announce the delivery of Competitive Leadership Maps to the market tracked by our analyst teams.This deliverable is a culmination of industry requests for advanced competitive positioning content, and is a reflection of MarketsandMarkets' vision to offer an extensive suite of strategic content and solutions that address the diverse and evolving requirements of our customers.The competitive positioning matrix identifies the leadership position and strengths of various players in the industry, as measured by their Business Strategy Excellence and the Strength of their Product Portfolio.

Such Competitive Positioning content has been a part of our consulting engagements with our clients for the past 4 years, but has now been formalized as a standalone strategic deliverable over the last 6 months. The graph is a visual representation of a Competitive Leadership Map.

The Competitive Leadership Maps are increasingly being used by a wide range of customers, from large Fortune 100 companies to small startups, and mid-sized companies.The content has found its way into strategic applications by companies including business planning as well as tactical marketing and branding to customers and industry.

Following are some of the ways in which our customers utilize and benefit from the content:

Company Recognition and Distribution Rights

Demand Generation

Branding

Business Development Activities

Product Portfolio Evaluation and Business Strategy Analysis

Competitive Intelligence and Benchmarking

The generation of Competitive Leadership Map is based on our extensive ongoing research efforts, and our analyst teams' focus on industry tracking through the course of the year on diverse markets.The positioning of the various competitors in the matrix is derived from a ratings-driven quantitative process, based on primary and secondary research of markets and competition. The research team analyzes each competitor in a specific market on a pre-determined list of criteria for each of the following two variables:

Business Strategy Excellence

Strength of Product Portfolio

A complete 360-degree view of competitors is established to arrive at the various ratings. Triple checking of data and output is done by senior consultants, subject matter experts, and dedicated Quality Control team to ensure an accurate representation of companies in the graph.

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified and strategic B2B research on 30,000 high growth opportunities/threats that impact 70-80% of future revenues of corporations around the globe. Currently servicing over 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies, MarketsandMarkets' has now introduced the Competitive Leadership Map deliverable for each market sector as a part of its strategic content and offering.

MarketsandMarkets' is the largest provider of strategic reports worldwide, producing over 1500 reports annually. With over 850 analysts, the company provides market intelligence and consulting services to 8 different domains including Information Technology, HealthCare, Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemicals & Materials, Automotive, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, and Food, Beverage & Agriculture. Product offered range from strategic reports to subscription, consulting engagements, Knowledge Store', Industry Events, and Competitive Leadership Maps.

