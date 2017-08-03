Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal functional flours market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005758/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global functional flours market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global functional flours market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The manufacturers compete in terms of price, quality, product innovations, expansion, and strategic alliances.

Manufacturers engage in R&D to bring out flours with different functionalities. Manufacturers prefer to mix flours to attain various functional and nutritional benefits. Offering competitive pricing in functional flours will help manufacturers attain new consumers and retain the existing ones.

"Manufacturers are capitalizing on consumer awareness and health consciousness which is leading to increasing demand for functional flours using non-wheat grains, lower salt, sugar, higher fiber, gluten-free products. They are focusing on strategies to expand their business, diversify product offerings, and improve their distribution base. The demand from APAC is fueling the growth of the global functional flours market," says Akash Pandey, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the largest flour millers in the world, with processing and manufacturing facilities worldwide. It produces animal feed ingredients, food ingredients, renewable fuels, and naturally derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. Its division called ADM Milling provides a wide range of quality ingredients to create foods as per customer satisfaction.

Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is a premier flour milling ingredient company. Its operations and services are steered by more than 40 flour mills and bakery mix facilities. In addition, it has a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center. The company focuses on providing innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions to its consumers.

Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods offers functional flours through one of its five business segments. It is committed to providing value to its stakeholders by investing in upgrades of equipment and enhanced quality assurance measures which include the implementation of the stringent food safety procedures.

Ingredion

Ingredion is a major global ingredient solutions provider. It offers encapsulations and emulsifiers, extracts, fiber, flours, prebiotics, proteins, pulses, starches, and sweeteners. It offers a wide portfolio of functional flours made from rice, tapioca, corn, and pulses. It produces functional flours under its brand called HOMECRAFT. These functional flours can be used to make nutritious snacks, bread, cakes, cereals, and pasta. It is gluten-free and contains high protein.

BLUE DIAMOND GLOBAL INGREDIENTS DIVISION

BLUE DIAMOND GLOBAL INGREDIENTS DIVISION produces a wide variety of almond flours such as extra fine blanched, extra fine natural, and fine blanched. It can be used in a wide range of applications. Almond flours offered by the company are rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Diabetic Food Market 2017-2021

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Cardamom Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005758/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com