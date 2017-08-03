Regulatory News:

the Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced that it had filed its halfyear 2017 financial report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available under the terms and conditions stipulated by the applicable regulations. It may be viewed on Vicat's website (www.vicat.com

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has close to 8,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,454 million in 2016. The Group operates in eleven countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan and India. Almost 68% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

