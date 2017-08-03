

Delphix Delivers a Dynamic Data Platform to Help Customers Accelerate Digital, Cloud Transformation Projects



Transforming the way people get fast, secure access to data through data pods -- world's first and only personal, virtualized data environments



REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Aug 3, 2017) - Delphix, the company that has changed the dynamics of managing and consuming data, today announced the availability of the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform. The ability to virtualize, manage and secure data through an integrated platform is revolutionary for customers who have had to use disparate tools or time-consuming manual processes. The unique capability of the platform is the ability to offer up data pods -- personalized virtual data environments to data consumers for faster application development, cloud migration and governance projects.



Today, companies silo data in hundreds to thousands of applications, all closely guarded by centralized IT organizations. As data gets larger and more complex, it gets harder to move. But companies need access to data to win in the digital era: to accelerate software development, to migrate apps to the cloud, and to leverage analytics and AI. These competing forces cause data friction that needs to be managed to enable companies to bring innovation to market faster.



CIOs and IT leaders are challenged with balancing the need for flexibility, speed, and customization with high demand from the myriad people inside the business who need access to data. IT organizations are looking for a new approach that makes data quickly available to everyone from engineers, developers and QA to help them build and release new products quickly to analysts who need to address regulatory requests. If IT organizations aren't moving at top speed, they run the risk of being disrupted.



Delphix provides the first platform -- Delphix Dynamic Data Platform -- to break data free of application silos and deliver data pods: personal, virtualized data environments. Instead of heavy-weight data that is hard to secure, manage and move, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform brings data operators and data consumers together in one seamless collaborative platform.



'Delphix doesn't just unlock our data. Their platform is the catalyst that transforms data to drive everything from application delivery to business success,' said Mark Tonnesen, Chief Information Officer & Vice President of Operations, Neustar. 'Data enables innovation at Neustar, and Delphix is a key driver of that innovation.'



The platform gives data operators the tools to connect easily with multiple data sources (in the cloud or on-premise) to secure the data, and to quickly provision personal, virtualized data environments for data consumers. Data pods give users access to powerful self-service capabilities to manage their data environments with single-click refresh, point-in-time recovery, versioning, bookmarking and sharing.



'We designed the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform as a direct response to the existing barriers to cloud migration, governance and agile development projects to give data consumers the ability to have access to the data they need, without waiting,' said Chris Cook, CEO of Delphix. 'We are bringing a unique platform to market that enables our customers to break down the silos of data and to provide fast, secure and flexible access to data environments to move the business faster.'



The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform virtualizes, secures, and manages data on- premise, in the cloud, and in hybrid IT environments, delivering unique benefits for:



* Data and Application Acceleration: Companies can now treat data like code by recording every change and reverting back to any point in time. Storing, compressing and replicating data in near-real time means data no longer slows businesses down. * Data Privacy and Security: Enterprises can prevent unintentional release of sensitive data with control over access, retention, and audits. They can also mask sensitive data in critical applications to prevent release of personally identifiable information. * Cloud Adoption: Enterprises moving data to the cloud can move massive amounts of data once and still refresh it from on-premise or hybrid sources, speeding up cloud adoption and operations. Supporting Quotes



* 'Even as DevOps has resulted in substantial and measurable improvements in development efficiency and velocity, the lack of similar evolutions in data operations has kept the category from keeping pace,' said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst, RedMonk. 'By focusing on the movement and management of data from a single platform, Delphix aims to remedy that disparity.' * 'There's growing momentum around dataops as a needed approach in reducing data friction to drive faster time to market for important initiatives,' said Eric Schrock, Delphix CTO. 'The Dynamic Data Platform aims to connect data operators to data consumers for faster, more secure and flexible data, and we're seeing a lot of interest from many technology and solution providers in the ecosystem looking to address this important area.' * Ken Piddington, CIO of MRE, said, 'Our customers have used Delphix to streamline the development, test and operations of new solutions in hybrid environments spanning across cloud & on-premise systems. The self-service capabilities of the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform and the resulting removal of bottlenecks caused by waiting for data has accelerated development times, resulting in both cost savings and increased quality of solutions.' * 'I've deployed Delphix across multiple companies with various database and application architectures, with successful results,' said Ralph Loura, current CTO of Rodan + Fields. Loura was the CIO of HP Enterprise from 2014-2015 and the CIO of Clorox from 2010 to 2014. 'In each deployment, we experienced successful outcomes such as faster time to market, increased productivity and reduced risk. That the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform is so widely applicable across major systems and supports on-premise as well as cloud environments, makes it a uniquely enterprise-ready solution.' About Delphix Delphix's mission is to connect people to data and accelerate innovation. Fortune 100 companies use the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform to connect, virtualize, secure and manage data in the cloud and in on-premise environments. For more information visit www.delphix.com



