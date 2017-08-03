Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type (Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture Films, Construction) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type (Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture Films, Construction), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market is projected to reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022. The wide usage of HALS in industrial and commercial applications due to the growing demand for UV resistant coated plastics, polymers, and wood products have led to an increase in its production for applications in the construction, packaging, and automotive end-use industries, globally.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment is expected to lead the HALS market during the forecast period. Due to stringent regulations, only FDA and EU approved HALS products are used in packaging applications. This is done to protect consumers from harmful contamination by compounds inadvertently from contact materials into the food, thereby protecting delicate colours, flavours, vitamins, and nutrients of foods and beverages. Such attributes are expected to fuel the demand for HALS products.

The polymeric segment accounted for the largest share of the overall HALS market in 2016 in terms of value. Polymeric HALS are more effective than monomeric, and oligomeric HALS due to their large structure and different types of chains in different polymeric HALS, which increase their range of applications. The rising demand for highly effective additives from industrial applications such as polymers, adhesives & sealants, and plastics has fueled the growth of polymeric HALS in the global HALS market. HALS in the automotive sector are mainly used to provide exceptional UV durability in interior and exterior applications even under extended UV exposure.

The Asia Pacific region led the HALS market in 2016 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period, wherein China is a major consumer. The high demand for HALS is primarily due to the high demand from plastics producers and automotive manufacturers, which is expected to drive the market in the region.

Companies Mentioned



Addivant

Adeka Corporation

BASF SE

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co

Chemsfield Korea Co. Ltd.

Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Cytec Solvay Group

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Eutec Chemical Co., Ltd.

Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hongkun Group

Lambson Limited

Lycus Ltd.

(10+ Others)



