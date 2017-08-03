Movshovich Consulting: Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Launches Consulting Business to Help Startups Succeed

The Consulting Industry is Booming Globally and One Silicon Valley Entrepreneur is Going at It Alone in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Boston, and Parts of Europe

SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2017 / Based on 10 years of direct experience and conversations with startup founders and C-level executives who have shared frustrations of a bloated and ineffective consulting industry, Ilya Movshovich, a seasoned Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor, angel investor, and startup founder himself, has launched a consulting company of his own, Movshovich Consulting (www.movshovichconsulting.com).

"Any startup founder who uses consultants will tell you the market needs a fresh, simple approach to solving today's business challenges - so we're all about less talking and more doing," said Ilya Movshovich.

Movshovich Consulting work spans throughout a number of areas involving transformational shifts in business, including Strategic Change, Technology Transformation, Operational Transformation, Cultural Transformation, and Rapid Innovation. This client work is underpinned by three simple principles that apply across industries, to companies of all sizes, and from startup to Fortune 500:

The Reduction of Technical Liabilities - analyzing a client's use of internal and external technology to remove or replace ineffective or outdated systems.

The Reduction of Organizational Liabilities - analyzing internal structures and culture to remove barriers and silos that block innovation and change within a company.

Simplicity - recognizing that more is not always better and assisting a company in stripping out unneeded processes and ensure solutions that are simple, elegant, and sustainable.

A serial entrepreneur, Ilya Movshovich - who co-founded the "Airbnb for parking" company CARMAnation, - outlines Movshovich Consulting's market approach as:

"We believe that every single challenge faced by a client can be solved by focusing on some combination of our three principles. By focusing on this straightforward approach, we strip away the excess that unfortunately has become 'normal' in consulting, creating a high amount of value for our clients and empowering them to solve future problems. Movshovich Consulting is an entrepreneurial minded company that will think creatively on behalf our clients," said Movshovich.

