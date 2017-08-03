Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal hemodialysis catheters market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005666/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hemodialysis catheters market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global hemodialysis catheters market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and local vendors. Although the market is fragmented, vendors such as AngioDynamics, C.R. Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Medical Components, and Medtronic hold significant shares in the global market.

Vendors are exploring various technological innovations to develop coated dialysis catheters to reduce the risk of infections associated with its usage. The local vendors in emerging countries are providing intense competition to the global players based on the prices of their products.

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular devices research, "Intense competition among the vendors has resulted in an increase in price wars among the vendors, thereby reducing the average cost of hemodialysis catheters. This has led companies to compete for high-volume sales and low-cost tender agreements. The pricing pressure on vendors is expected to increase further during the forecast period owing to the growing influence of group purchasing organizations."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics has a broad product portfolio under vascular access, peripheral vascular, and oncology/surgery divisions. It offers hemodialysis catheters under the product category of vascular access, which is further categorized into the peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC), port, and dialysis products. The company's dialysis catheters are used in the treatment of CKD, ESRD, and other therapy areas.

C. R. Bard

C. R. Bard develops, manufactures, and markets its innovative and life-enhancing medical technologies in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialties. The company delivers its products and services to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, and the alternate site facilities. It offers dialysis catheters under the product category of oncology, which is further categorized into implantable ports, PICCs, dialysis access catheters, and vascular access ultrasound.

Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care manufactures a variety of durable medical devices used in the treatment of ESRD. The company offers a wide range of hemodialysis products that can be used in home and third-party clinics. Its range of services is sub-divided into two major segments such as healthcare and dialysis products.

Medical Components

Medical Components develops, manufactures, markets, and supports cutting-edge vascular access devices and accessories. The company offers its products through the following segments: pediatrics, long-term hemodialysis, short-term hemodialysis, subcutaneous venous ports, peripherally inserted, central vein infusion, peritoneal dialysis, biopsy devices, and accessories. It manufactures more than 70 different types of CT injectable catheters and ports.

Medtronic

Medtronic is one of the leading companies offering medical technology, services, and solutions. The company has a broad product portfolio for cardiac rhythm, cardiovascular, diabetes, digestive and gastrointestinal, general surgery, neurological patient care, patient monitoring, respiratory, spinal and orthopedic, and urology and urogynecology Its dialysis catheter products fall in the MI therapy group.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Embolization Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2017-2021

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005666/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com