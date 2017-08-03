Aircraft Sensors Market Worth 2.25 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aircraft Sensors Market by Platform (UAV, Fixed, and Rotary Wing Aircraft), Sensor (Pressure, Temperature, Speed, Proximity, GYRO), Application (Engine, Door, Environmental Control, Landing Gear), Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. Increase in aircraft orders is one of the key factors driving the aircraft sensors market. According to the Boeing Current Market Outlook, the demand for commercial aircraft will grow significantly in the future.

Based on application, the flight deck & flight controls segment of the aircraft sensors market is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Flight deck & flight controls is expected to be the largest segment of the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for new aircraft, higher ASP of premium quality sensors in flight deck & flight control, and increased adoption rate of these sensors in commercial passenger aircraft are expected to drive the flight deck and flight controls segment during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft sensors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sensors such as pressure sensors, accelerometers, flow sensors, gyroscopes are integral components of UAVs.

Based on connectivity, the wireless sensors segment of the aircraft sensors market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on connectivity, the wireless sensors segment of the aircraft sensors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless sensors reduce the installation and maintenance costs of an aircraft. These sensors also reduce subsystems design complexity of the aircraft. Increased deployment of structural health monitoring system in aircraft, which uses IoT technologies, drives the growth of the wireless sensors segment during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft sensors in 2017.

North America is expected to lead the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), coupled with the growth of the aviation industry in the region.

Keyplayers operating in the aircraft sensors market are Honeywell International, Inc., (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Ametek, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Woodward Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), and Zodiac Aerospace (France). These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution network across North America, Europe, and AsiaPacific.

