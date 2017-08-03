PLANTATION, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Atacama Resources International (OTCQB: ACRL), developers of a suite of safety-driven mobile applications, is providing the following information to emphasize that the Company has had no involvement in the recentstock promotion activities specific to ACRL stock.

On August 1, 2017, Atacama Resources was made aware of stock promotion activities that are unrelated to any activities by the Company.

Atacama Resources had no knowledge of and no involvement in the development of the material published. The Company had no knowledge of these promotions even taking place until shared with the Company by OTC Markets Group on August 1, 2017. These unrelated promotions seem to have caused a significant adverse effect on the price of the shares. In three weeks of very high volume trading, the share price has declined by about 90%.

After thorough research of directors and major shareholders (shareholders holding 10% of the company or more) and known third party providers, no evidence surfaced that any of these identities have been directly or indirectly involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation or distribution of promotional materials related to the company and its securities.

None of the above parties have sold or purchased the company's securities within the last 90 days.

Atacama has not hired any investor relations services, public relations services, marketing or other related services such as company promotion and securities since January 1, 2016.

In addition, the Company has entered into the following convertible debt:

Stock Origination Maturity Principal Interest Conversion Lender Date Date Amount Rate Rate Power Up Lending Group 5/02/2017 02/20/2018 $35,000 8% 45% Auctus Funds, Inc. 2/14/2017 11/14/2017 $68,750 12% 45% Crown Bridge Partners, LLC 4/24/2017 4/23/2018 $30,000 12% 45% Eagle 5/19/2017 1/12/2018 $30,000 8% 45% GS Capital 6/26/2017 3/25/2018 $42,000 8% 40% LG Capital 6/2/2017 2/2/2018 $40,000 8% 45% Peak One 6/30/2017 6/30/2020 $50,000 0% 45%

Atacama has never given or granted permission to any of the promotions circulating and does not acknowledge or approve of any and all statements that have or may have been suggested.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTCQB company with a technology company called Good2Drive, Inc. that has pioneered a smartphone application called Good2Drive and is developing follow on products that will be released later this year. In addition, the company has significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt. Major deposits of copper and iron ore are included in the mining claims.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:

Glenn Grant

CEO

Atacama Resources International, Inc

ggrant@acrlintl.com



